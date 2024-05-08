OMG Network (OMG) Price Hits $0.65 on Exchanges

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 8th. OMG Network has a total market cap of $90.81 million and $12.46 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, OMG Network has traded 6.9% higher against the US dollar. One OMG Network token can currently be purchased for $0.65 or 0.00001052 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.88 or 0.00055033 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00011066 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.05 or 0.00019579 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.05 or 0.00014707 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003462 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00006892 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000176 BTC.

About OMG Network

OMG Network (CRYPTO:OMG) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for OMG Network is omg.network.

OMG Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OMG Network (OMG) is a decentralized, public network built to enable high throughput, low-cost peer-to-peer transactions. Leveraging Layer-2 Plasma architecture, it provides scalability and strong safety guarantees for building decentralized payment apps on Ethereum. $OMG is the native token used for transactions and paying fees on the network. The Community Points Engine (CPE) allows communities to create scalable points and rewards systems using the network in a trustless manner. The project was founded by Jun Hasegawa and Ezra Don Harinsut in 2013.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OMG Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OMG Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

