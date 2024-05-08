National Bank of Canada FI Grows Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 258,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,391 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $19,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,227,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $704,896,000 after purchasing an additional 110,166 shares during the period. Causeway Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at about $330,123,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,261.7% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 3,863,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $266,270,000 after acquiring an additional 3,579,752 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,596,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $271,009,000 after acquiring an additional 382,848 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,569,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $268,927,000 after purchasing an additional 142,039 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $79.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $78.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.04. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.68 and a fifty-two week high of $80.06.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

