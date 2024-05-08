LSV Asset Management Takes Position in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 254,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $10,125,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rush Island Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,572,000. Senvest Management LLC lifted its position in Kilroy Realty by 39.5% in the third quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,961,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,600,000 after purchasing an additional 837,755 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Kilroy Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,093,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,025,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,028,000 after buying an additional 404,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,906,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $534,406,000 after acquiring an additional 334,859 shares during the period. 94.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:KRC opened at $33.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.02. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 1-year low of $25.99 and a 1-year high of $43.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Kilroy Realty’s payout ratio is 124.14%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on KRC shares. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Kilroy Realty in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Kilroy Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kilroy Realty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, Kilroy) is a leading U.S. landlord and developer, with operations in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, Greater Seattle and Austin. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

