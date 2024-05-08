LSV Asset Management Lowers Position in Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT)

LSV Asset Management reduced its stake in Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT – Free Report) by 39.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,421,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 933,479 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 1.24% of Redwood Trust worth $10,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Redwood Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Redwood Trust during the third quarter valued at $306,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Redwood Trust by 45.7% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,498 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 91,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 3,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 383.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 128,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $915,000 after buying an additional 101,774 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.34% of the company’s stock.

Redwood Trust Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:RWT opened at $6.35 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 10.79, a quick ratio of 7.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.08. The company has a market capitalization of $834.88 million, a PE ratio of 90.64 and a beta of 1.50. Redwood Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.45 and a 12-month high of $8.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.60.

Redwood Trust Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 914.29%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RWT. Raymond James dropped their target price on Redwood Trust from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $6.50 target price on shares of Redwood Trust in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Redwood Trust from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Redwood Trust from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Redwood Trust from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.66.

Redwood Trust Profile

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Consumer Mortgage Banking, Residential Investor Mortgage Banking, and Investment Portfolio. The Residential Consumer Mortgage Banking segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

