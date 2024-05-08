LSV Asset Management Sells 59,960 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

LSV Asset Management reduced its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 56.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 46,240 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 59,960 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $8,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the third quarter worth $26,000. AM Squared Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. AM Squared Ltd now owns 200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on TRV. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Travelers Companies from $222.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. HSBC lifted their target price on Travelers Companies from $218.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Travelers Companies from $194.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $213.00 target price on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $223.47.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.96, for a total value of $2,139,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,877,860.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Travelers Companies news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.90, for a total transaction of $1,064,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,515 shares in the company, valued at $3,941,843.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.96, for a total value of $2,139,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,877,860.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,635 shares of company stock valued at $3,980,827. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Travelers Companies Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE TRV opened at $216.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.60. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $157.33 and a 52 week high of $232.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $220.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $201.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The insurance provider reported $4.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.75 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.62 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 13.94%. Travelers Companies’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.11 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. This is an increase from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is presently 29.72%.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Articles

