General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Sold by Metis Global Partners LLC

Metis Global Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 44,453 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 5,886 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $1,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in General Motors during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. SouthState Corp lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 173.8% in the 3rd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 764 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Motors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in General Motors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in General Motors by 74.6% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at General Motors

In other news, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 13,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total value of $528,706.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 87,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,348,562.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other General Motors news, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 13,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total value of $528,706.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 87,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,348,562.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 27,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total transaction of $1,227,541.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,506 shares in the company, valued at $3,236,361.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,248 shares of company stock worth $3,614,078 in the last three months. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on GM. UBS Group raised their price target on General Motors from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. TheStreet raised General Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of General Motors from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of General Motors from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of General Motors from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, General Motors has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.65.

General Motors Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE GM opened at $44.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $51.32 billion, a PE ratio of 5.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.49. General Motors has a 52-week low of $26.30 and a 52-week high of $46.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $43.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.09 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 14.40%. General Motors’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.21 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 9.44 earnings per share for the current year.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.87%.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

