Enerflex (TSE:EFX) Trading Down 16.4%

Enerflex Ltd. (TSE:EFX – Get Free Report) shares traded down 16.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$6.76 and last traded at C$7.01. 729,774 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 131% from the average session volume of 315,427 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.39.

EFX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. National Bankshares upgraded Enerflex from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$10.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Enerflex from C$11.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Enerflex from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. National Bank Financial raised Enerflex from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, ATB Capital increased their target price on shares of Enerflex from C$12.00 to C$13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$11.50.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$803.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.69 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.38, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$8.13 and a 200 day moving average of C$6.92.

Enerflex (TSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C($0.21). Enerflex had a negative return on equity of 7.55% and a negative net margin of 3.51%. The business had revenue of C$782.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$788.63 million. On average, analysts expect that Enerflex Ltd. will post 0.5247718 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Enerflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -11.11%.

Enerflex Ltd. offers energy infrastructure and energy transition solutions to natural gas markets in North America, Latin America, and the Eastern Hemisphere. The company provides natural gas compression infrastructure, processing, and treated water infrastructure under contract to oil and natural gas customers; power generation rental solutions; custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; integrated turnkey power generation, gas compression, processing facilities, natural gas compression, processing, and electric power solutions; after-market mechanical services and parts distribution, as well as maintenance solutions to the oil and natural gas industry, operations, and overhaul services; and equipment supply, parts supply, and general asset management.

