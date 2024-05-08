Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. Celsius had a return on equity of 131.58% and a net margin of 17.21%. The firm had revenue of $355.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Celsius Stock Down 4.8 %

CELH traded down $3.68 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.27. 1,142,110 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,735,534. Celsius has a fifty-two week low of $34.74 and a fifty-two week high of $99.62. The stock has a market cap of $16.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.09, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.89.

Get Celsius alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Celsius from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Celsius from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Celsius from $99.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Celsius in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Celsius from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.95.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Jarrod Langhans sold 4,079 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.42, for a total value of $283,164.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,808,371.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Celsius news, major shareholder Dean Desantis sold 100,000 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.75, for a total value of $9,575,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 219,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,993,857.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jarrod Langhans sold 4,079 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.42, for a total transaction of $283,164.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,808,371.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,043,363 shares of company stock valued at $131,361,140. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Celsius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.