UL Solutions (NYSE:ULS) Now Covered by Analysts at Raymond James

Raymond James began coverage on shares of UL Solutions (NYSE:ULS – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of UL Solutions in a report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on UL Solutions in a report on Tuesday. They issued a neutral rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on UL Solutions in a research report on Tuesday. They set an outperform rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of UL Solutions in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an overweight rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of UL Solutions in a research report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $40.30.

Shares of UL Solutions stock opened at $35.80 on Tuesday. UL Solutions has a 1-year low of $33.15 and a 1-year high of $36.92.

In related news, CAO Karen K. Pepping purchased 3,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.00 per share, with a total value of $99,988.00. Following the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,988. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director James M. Shannon acquired 7,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.00 per share, for a total transaction of $199,976.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,142 shares in the company, valued at $199,976. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Karen K. Pepping bought 3,571 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.00 per share, with a total value of $99,988.00. Following the purchase, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,988. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 199,997 shares of company stock valued at $5,599,916.

UL Solutions Inc provides safety science services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Consumer, and Software and Advisory. The Industrial segment provides testing, inspection, and certification services across various end markets, including energy, industrial automation, engineered materials, and built environment, as well as stakeholders, such as manufacturers, building owners, end users, and regulators.

