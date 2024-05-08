Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Has $1.62 Million Stake in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lessened its position in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,302 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 139 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch were worth $1,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,457,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,442 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 2,555 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 3rd quarter worth $564,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 278.9% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 1,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch in the 3rd quarter valued at about $265,000.

Abercrombie & Fitch Trading Up 2.0 %

ANF stock traded up $2.58 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $131.00. The company had a trading volume of 143,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,556,672. The stock has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $123.72 and a 200-day moving average of $101.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a one year low of $22.21 and a one year high of $140.28.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Abercrombie & Fitch ( NYSE:ANF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The apparel retailer reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.14. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 38.80%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $100.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $152.00 price target (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $149.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $98.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Abercrombie & Fitch has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Abercrombie & Fitch

In other news, CEO Fran Horowitz sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.61, for a total value of $44,244,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 525,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,127,767.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Fran Horowitz sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.61, for a total transaction of $44,244,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 525,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,127,767.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Scott D. Lipesky sold 35,000 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.95, for a total transaction of $4,478,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,330,996.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 558,786 shares of company stock valued at $64,340,812. 3.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister, and Gilly Hicks brands.

