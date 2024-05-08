Barclays Upgrades Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) to “Overweight”

Barclays upgraded shares of Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $110.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $100.00.
OMC has been the subject of several other research reports. Moffett Nathanson upped their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com raised Omnicom Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Omnicom Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. They set a buy rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Omnicom Group has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $104.40.
Omnicom Group Trading Up 1.6 %
Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 38.23% and a net margin of 9.96%. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Omnicom Group will post 7.81 earnings per share for the current year.
Omnicom Group Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is 37.84%.
Insider Activity
In other Omnicom Group news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.66, for a total transaction of $43,936.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $845,194.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Trading of Omnicom Group
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marino Stram & Associates LLC increased its stake in Omnicom Group by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 11,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 22,329 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 2.9% in the first quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 2,981 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in Omnicom Group by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. 91.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Omnicom Group
Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.
