Artivion (NYSE:AORT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Artivion (NYSE:AORT – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.04, Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $97.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.30 million. Artivion had a positive return on equity of 3.02% and a negative net margin of 8.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. Artivion updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Artivion Price Performance

NYSE AORT opened at $23.85 on Wednesday. Artivion has a 12 month low of $12.16 and a 12 month high of $25.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $982.62 million, a PE ratio of -31.80 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 4.85 and a quick ratio of 3.43.

Get Artivion alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on AORT shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Artivion from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Artivion from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Marshall S. Stanton sold 2,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.39, for a total transaction of $44,511.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 83,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,698,405.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Rochelle L. Maney sold 2,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.27, for a total transaction of $46,925.05. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 39,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $794,523.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Marshall S. Stanton sold 2,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.39, for a total value of $44,511.37. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 83,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,698,405.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 149,952 shares of company stock worth $2,891,627 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Artivion Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Artivion, Inc manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. The company provides BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, neurologic, and pulmonary procedures; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and aortic arch stent grafts including E-vita Open Plus and E-vita Open Neo.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Artivion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artivion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.