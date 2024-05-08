Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) Given New $24.00 Price Target at Stephens

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Stephens from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on TALO. KeyCorp upped their target price on Talos Energy from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Citigroup initiated coverage on Talos Energy in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $16.50 price objective for the company. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Talos Energy from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded Talos Energy from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Talos Energy from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Talos Energy presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.94.

Talos Energy Price Performance

Talos Energy stock opened at $12.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.62. Talos Energy has a one year low of $10.69 and a one year high of $17.59.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $384.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.90 million. Talos Energy had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 0.76%. As a group, analysts predict that Talos Energy will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital acquired 468,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.77 per share, with a total value of $5,985,669.33. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 35,216,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,714,832.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Talos Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,731 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Talos Energy by 13.2% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC purchased a new stake in Talos Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $147,000. Finally, Stonegate Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Talos Energy in the first quarter worth about $261,000. 89.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Talos Energy

Talos Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Mexico. It also engages in the development of carbon capture and sequestration. Talos Energy Inc was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

