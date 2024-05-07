Valhi (NYSE:VHI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Valhi (NYSE:VHI – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
Shares of Valhi stock opened at $15.15 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $428.59 million, a PE ratio of -36.07 and a beta of 1.42. Valhi has a 1 year low of $10.80 and a 1 year high of $17.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.23.
Valhi (NYSE:VHI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $453.00 million during the quarter. Valhi had a negative net margin of 0.63% and a negative return on equity of 0.95%.
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Valhi stock. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI – Free Report) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 117,129 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,750 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC owned approximately 0.41% of Valhi worth $2,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 3.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Valhi, Inc engages in the chemicals, component products, and real estate management and development businesses in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's Chemicals segment produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2), which are white inorganic pigments used in various applications by paint, plastics, decorative laminate, and paper manufacturers.
