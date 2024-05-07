Team (NYSE:TISI) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Team (NYSE:TISI – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Team Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE TISI opened at $6.97 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.86. Team has a 52-week low of $3.53 and a 52-week high of $11.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.72, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Team (NYSE:TISI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The business services provider reported ($3.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $214.13 million for the quarter. Team had a negative net margin of 8.78% and a negative return on equity of 79.77%.

In other Team news, major shareholder Corre Partners Management, Llc bought 5,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.26 per share, with a total value of $32,865.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,510,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,453,451.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In the last three months, insiders acquired 54,313 shares of company stock valued at $338,516. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Team stock. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI – Free Report) by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 215,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,591 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 4.92% of Team worth $1,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 46.57% of the company’s stock.

Team, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a suite of conventional, specialized, and proprietary mechanical, heat-treating, and inspection services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Inspection and Heat Treating (IHT) and Mechanical Services (MS) segments.

