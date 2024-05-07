Traders Buy High Volume of Cushman & Wakefield Call Options (NYSE:CWK)

Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders bought 7,796 call options on the company. This is an increase of 4,231% compared to the average volume of 180 call options.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cushman & Wakefield news, major shareholder Tpg Gp A, Llc sold 7,734,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.74, for a total value of $75,338,451.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,098,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $166,534,529.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder Tpg Gp A, Llc sold 7,734,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.74, for a total transaction of $75,338,451.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,098,001 shares in the company, valued at $166,534,529.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Nathaniel Robinson sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.99, for a total value of $399,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,865.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get Cushman & Wakefield alerts:

Institutional Trading of Cushman & Wakefield

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 580.8% during the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 5,510,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,644,000 after acquiring an additional 4,701,460 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $18,742,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,678,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,245 shares during the period. DigitalBridge Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,473,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,232,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,408,000 after purchasing an additional 834,176 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

Cushman & Wakefield Price Performance

CWK traded up $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.28. 453,431 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,040,387. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.57. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 253.00 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. Cushman & Wakefield has a 12-month low of $6.24 and a 12-month high of $11.76.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.06. Cushman & Wakefield had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 0.13%. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Cushman & Wakefield will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CWK shares. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Cushman & Wakefield in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Raymond James downgraded Cushman & Wakefield from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Cushman & Wakefield in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.08.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Cushman & Wakefield

Cushman & Wakefield Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cushman & Wakefield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cushman & Wakefield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.