TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) Hits New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $7.00 to $9.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock. TPG RE Finance Trust traded as high as $8.81 and last traded at $8.80, with a volume of 39371 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.60.
Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $6.50 target price on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in a report on Monday, March 4th. Raymond James lowered TPG RE Finance Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on TPG RE Finance Trust from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.10.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TPG RE Finance Trust
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
TPG RE Finance Trust Stock Up 2.4 %
The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 138.05 and a quick ratio of 138.05. The company has a market capitalization of $686.03 million, a PE ratio of -5.61 and a beta of 2.10.
TPG RE Finance Trust Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.90%. TPG RE Finance Trust’s payout ratio is -61.15%.
TPG RE Finance Trust Company Profile
TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in the United States. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments; and commercial real estate collateralized loan obligations and commercial mortgage-backed securities secured by properties primarily in the multifamily, life science, mixed-use, hospitality, self storage, industrial, and retail real estate sectors.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than TPG RE Finance Trust
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- Garmin Navigates to New Highs Driven By Wearables Trend
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- Pinterest Prospers From AI Boosting Shop-Ability and Relevance
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- AbbVie Tracking for New Highs in 2024
Receive News & Ratings for TPG RE Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPG RE Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.