MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) Downgraded by Ventum Cap Mkts to Neutral

Ventum Cap Mkts downgraded shares of MAG Silver (TSE:MAG – Free Report) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on MAG. National Bankshares decreased their target price on MAG Silver from C$21.75 to C$21.50 in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from C$20.50 to C$20.25 in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of MAG Silver from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on MAG Silver from C$21.50 to C$21.00 in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on MAG Silver from C$19.50 to C$20.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$19.81.

Shares of MAG Silver stock opened at C$17.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 26.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 25.31 and a current ratio of 15.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$14.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$13.98. MAG Silver has a 52-week low of C$11.15 and a 52-week high of C$18.11.

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG – Get Free Report) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported C$0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C$0.01. On average, analysts anticipate that MAG Silver will post 0.7517762 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Peter Megaw sold 76,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.39, for a total value of C$1,250,172.99. In other MAG Silver news, Senior Officer Peter Megaw sold 76,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.39, for a total value of C$1,250,172.99. Also, Director George Nickolas Paspalas sold 11,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.85, for a total transaction of C$184,398.90. Insiders sold 106,704 shares of company stock worth $1,752,125 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

MAG Silver Corp. develops and explores for precious metal properties in Canada. It explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. The company's flagship property is the 44% owned Juanicipio property located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

