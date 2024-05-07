Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (BFH) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 9th

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share on Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th.
Bread Financial has decreased its dividend by an average of 12.6% per year over the last three years. Bread Financial has a payout ratio of 12.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Bread Financial to earn $6.72 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.5%.
Bread Financial Trading Down 1.1 %
Shares of BFH opened at $40.38 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.09, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Bread Financial has a 1-year low of $24.87 and a 1-year high of $41.89.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BFH shares. Argus lowered shares of Bread Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Bread Financial from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Bread Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Bread Financial in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Bread Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.17.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BFH
Bread Financial Company Profile
Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Bread Financial
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- Lemonade Squeezes as Breakeven Date Gets Pulled Closer
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Tech Earnings Insights: Where Opportunity Meets Uncertainty
- What are earnings reports?
- 3 CEO-Led Turnaround Stocks You Can Still Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Bread Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bread Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.