Machina Capital S.A.S. Buys New Holdings in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,672 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Payden & Rygel Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of AECOM in the third quarter valued at $24,669,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in AECOM by 868.3% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 143,554 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,921,000 after acquiring an additional 128,728 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of AECOM by 6.9% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,628,534 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $135,233,000 after acquiring an additional 105,454 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of AECOM by 13.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 833,707 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,231,000 after acquiring an additional 100,875 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of AECOM during the third quarter worth approximately $5,454,000. Institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

ACM stock traded up $1.52 during trading on Monday, reaching $96.24. 981,521 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 725,031. The company has a market capitalization of $13.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 213.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $93.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.67. AECOM has a twelve month low of $74.40 and a twelve month high of $98.72.

AECOM ( NYSE:ACM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The construction company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.04. AECOM had a net margin of 0.42% and a return on equity of 21.45%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that AECOM will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 195.56%.

Several research firms have weighed in on ACM. Truist Financial assumed coverage on AECOM in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of AECOM from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of AECOM from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of AECOM from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of AECOM from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.43.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

