Machina Capital S.A.S. Boosts Holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Machina Capital S.A.S. increased its position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 96.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,976 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $511,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Biogen by 24,726.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 476,913 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $123,411,000 after purchasing an additional 474,992 shares during the period. abrdn plc grew its holdings in Biogen by 237.4% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 437,075 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $113,102,000 after buying an additional 307,532 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Biogen by 204.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 446,602 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $114,781,000 after buying an additional 300,086 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 24.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,189,546 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $305,725,000 after buying an additional 233,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 28.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 898,928 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $231,033,000 after acquiring an additional 200,310 shares during the period. 87.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on BIIB shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Biogen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $315.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Biogen from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Wedbush lifted their price target on Biogen from $213.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $311.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $290.92.

In related news, Director Eric K. Rowinsky purchased 455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $222.54 per share, for a total transaction of $101,255.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,590,777.66. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Priya Singhal sold 419 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.45, for a total transaction of $100,329.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,516 shares in the company, valued at $1,081,356.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric K. Rowinsky purchased 455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $222.54 per share, for a total transaction of $101,255.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,590,777.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 882 shares of company stock worth $202,030 over the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BIIB traded up $3.91 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $221.42. 1,199,731 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,207,770. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $211.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $231.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of -0.01. Biogen Inc. has a 52 week low of $189.44 and a 52 week high of $319.76.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The biotechnology company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 12.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 15.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

