U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 3,072 Shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BATS:BALT)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BATS:BALT – Free Report) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,445 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,072 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF worth $841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fermata Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Independent Wealth Network Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 50.7% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 3,875 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new position in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF during the fourth quarter worth $341,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF during the fourth quarter worth $433,000.

Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF Price Performance

Shares of BALT stock opened at $29.18 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.70. The company has a market capitalization of $634.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.98 and a beta of 0.18.

Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF Company Profile

The Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BALT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF over a three-month outcome period. The actively managed fund holds flex options. BALT was launched on Jul 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

