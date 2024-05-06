Robert R. Grusky Sells 350 Shares of Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) Stock

Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Free Report) Director Robert R. Grusky sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total value of $42,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,389,762.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Strategic Education Stock Up 1.9 %

Strategic Education stock traded up $2.35 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $123.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,611. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.61. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.45. Strategic Education, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.53 and a fifty-two week high of $123.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Get Strategic Education alerts:

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The health services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $290.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.02 million. Strategic Education had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 6.78%. On average, research analysts expect that Strategic Education, Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Strategic Education Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Strategic Education

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. Strategic Education’s payout ratio is currently 56.87%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Strategic Education by 18.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 15,743 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 2,477 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Strategic Education by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,911 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Strategic Education by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,912 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Strategic Education in the first quarter valued at about $449,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 103.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 253,390 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $23,406,000 after purchasing an additional 128,961 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on STRA. TheStreet raised Strategic Education from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Strategic Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Strategic Education from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Strategic Education from $104.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Strategic Education from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Strategic Education currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Strategic Education

Strategic Education Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides education services through campus-based and online post-secondary education, and programs to develop job-ready skills. The company operates through U.S. Higher Education, Australia/New Zealand, and Education Technology Services segments. It operates Strayer University that offers undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business, criminal justice, education, health services, information technology, and public administration at physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; non-degree web and mobile application development courses through Hackbright Academy and Devmountain; and MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Strategic Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategic Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.