ReddCoin (RDD) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $27.01

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 11.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 6th. In the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded up 7.4% against the US dollar. One ReddCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ReddCoin has a market capitalization of $3.19 million and approximately $27.01 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.11 or 0.00128096 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00009163 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.55 or 0.00011931 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0991 or 0.00000156 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001541 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ReddCoin Profile

ReddCoin (RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com. The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto’s gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

