FourThought Financial Partners LLC Invests $286,000 in SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

FourThought Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,391 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSB. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SouthState during the third quarter worth $6,378,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SouthState in the third quarter valued at about $5,685,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SouthState by 112.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 143,844 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,689,000 after acquiring an additional 76,153 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its stake in SouthState by 314.3% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 89,474 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,027,000 after acquiring an additional 67,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of SouthState by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,187,264 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,974,000 after purchasing an additional 49,472 shares during the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SSB traded up $1.05 on Monday, reaching $79.62. The stock had a trading volume of 69,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,435. The stock has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.34. SouthState Co. has a 12-month low of $59.84 and a 12-month high of $87.77.

SouthState ( NASDAQ:SSB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.03. SouthState had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 20.91%. The firm had revenue of $415.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. SouthState’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that SouthState Co. will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. SouthState’s dividend payout ratio is 33.93%.

SSB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of SouthState from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of SouthState from $89.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target (up previously from $96.00) on shares of SouthState in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of SouthState from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SouthState has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.17.

In other SouthState news, President Richard Iv Murray sold 4,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.85, for a total value of $401,065.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 58,968 shares in the company, valued at $4,826,530.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, President Richard Iv Murray sold 4,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.85, for a total value of $401,065.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 58,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,826,530.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel E. Bockhorst sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $243,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,902,068. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It offers checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits, as well as bond accounting, asset/liability consulting related activities, and other clearing and corporate checking account services.

