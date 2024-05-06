BMO Capital Markets Lowers Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Price Target to $190.00

Posted by on May 6th, 2024

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYCFree Report) had its price target decreased by BMO Capital Markets from $200.00 to $190.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup decreased their target price on Paycom Software from $205.00 to $198.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $246.31.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Paycom Software

Paycom Software Stock Performance

Shares of PAYC stock traded up $1.69 during trading on Thursday, hitting $172.98. The company had a trading volume of 254,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 864,829. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $189.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $193.38. Paycom Software has a one year low of $146.15 and a one year high of $374.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.17.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYCGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.15. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 32.84% and a net margin of 26.91%. The company had revenue of $434.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. Paycom Software’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Paycom Software will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 24th. Paycom Software’s payout ratio is 18.27%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paycom Software

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Paycom Software in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Paycom Software by 333.3% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 130 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 83.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 156 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Paycom Software in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Paycom Software during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. 87.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Paycom Software

(Get Free Report)

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC)

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.