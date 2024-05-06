Barrington Research Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Marcus (NYSE:MCS)

Marcus (NYSE:MCS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Barrington Research in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $20.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 73.31% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on MCS. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Marcus in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Marcus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st.

Get Marcus alerts:

View Our Latest Report on MCS

Marcus Price Performance

Shares of MCS stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $11.54. 389,035 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 426,174. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Marcus has a 52-week low of $11.49 and a 52-week high of $16.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.84 and a 200 day moving average of $14.25. The company has a market cap of $366.05 million, a PE ratio of 48.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 1.48.

Marcus (NYSE:MCS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.12. Marcus had a net margin of 1.73% and a return on equity of 2.66%. The company had revenue of $161.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.75 million. Research analysts anticipate that Marcus will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marcus

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCS. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Marcus by 193.2% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Marcus by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 33,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in Marcus by 8.3% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 22,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marcus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Marcus by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 20,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 2,836 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

About Marcus

(Get Free Report)

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. It operates a family entertainment center and multiscreen motion picture theatres under the Big Screen Bistro, Big Screen Bistro Express, BistroPlex, and Movie Tavern by Marcus brand names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marcus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marcus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.