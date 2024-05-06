Ariel Hurley Sells 1,834 Shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) Stock

Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) insider Ariel Hurley sold 1,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.88, for a total value of $190,515.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,549,162.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:BPMC traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $106.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 803,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 778,452. The firm has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.14 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a 1 year low of $43.89 and a 1 year high of $110.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $91.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.95.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.82) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.04) by $0.22. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 193.48% and a negative net margin of 102.15%. The business had revenue of $71.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.65) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -5.38 EPS for the current year.

BPMC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities upped their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $78.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $97.00 target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup upped their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blueprint Medicines has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.31.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BPMC. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 63.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 848 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA lifted its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 1,685.7% during the third quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA now owns 1,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 95.5% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,550 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 872 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM, and other mast cell disorders.

