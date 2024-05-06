Aadi Bioscience (AADI) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Aadi Bioscience (NASDAQ:AADI – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.66) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Aadi Bioscience (NASDAQ:AADI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.46 million. Aadi Bioscience had a negative net margin of 270.04% and a negative return on equity of 52.53%. On average, analysts expect Aadi Bioscience to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Aadi Bioscience stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.08. 38,841 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 344,779. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.75. Aadi Bioscience has a 12 month low of $1.55 and a 12 month high of $8.60.

In other news, Chairman Neil Desai sold 27,036 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.97, for a total value of $53,260.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,426,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,810,218.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold 99,772 shares of company stock valued at $202,939 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 35.80% of the company’s stock.

Aadi Bioscience, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing precision therapies for genetically defined cancers with alterations in mTOR pathway genes. Its lead drug product candidate comprises FYARRO, a form of sirolimus protein-bound particles for injectable suspension for the treatment in adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic malignant PEComa.

