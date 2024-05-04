Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Given New $35.00 Price Target at Barclays

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Barclays from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ZG. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Zillow Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Bank of America cut Zillow Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Zillow Group from $36.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Zillow Group from $65.00 to $51.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Friday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $57.25.

NASDAQ ZG opened at $40.07 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.44 and a 200-day moving average of $47.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Zillow Group has a 1-year low of $33.23 and a 1-year high of $59.23. The firm has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a PE ratio of -58.07 and a beta of 1.87.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $474.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.75 million. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 7.93% and a negative return on equity of 2.28%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zillow Group will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 7,352 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.29, for a total value of $421,196.08. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 56,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,230,239.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Zillow Group news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 7,352 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.29, for a total value of $421,196.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 56,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,230,239.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Errol G. Samuelson sold 4,219 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.60, for a total transaction of $209,262.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 168,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,375,604.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 171,289 shares of company stock worth $9,642,508. 17.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Zillow Group by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,054,673 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $456,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730,731 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the fourth quarter worth $102,096,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in Zillow Group by 50.5% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 946,571 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,397,000 after acquiring an additional 317,683 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Zillow Group by 73.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 420,170 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,832,000 after acquiring an additional 177,265 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Zillow Group by 1.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 180,407 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,634,000 after purchasing an additional 2,999 shares during the last quarter. 20.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

