The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com cut shares of The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Free Report) (TSE:DSG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC raised The Descartes Systems Group from a neutral rating to a sector outperform rating and lifted their target price for the company from $96.50 to $101.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. TD Securities upped their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Stephens increased their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Raymond James boosted their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a sector outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $98.44.

Shares of DSGX stock opened at $95.48 on Friday. The Descartes Systems Group has a 52-week low of $69.59 and a 52-week high of $96.66. The stock has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a PE ratio of 71.25 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.21.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Free Report) (TSE:DSG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.07. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 20.23% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The firm had revenue of $148.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Descartes Systems Group will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Descartes Systems Group during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 703.3% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 490 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; ecommerce, shipping, and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

