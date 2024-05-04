SouthState Corp Has $95,000 Stock Holdings in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX)

SouthState Corp grew its stake in shares of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Free Report) by 3,387.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,206 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,856 shares during the period. SouthState Corp’s holdings in CEMEX were worth $95,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of CEMEX by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 50,402 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 13,718 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of CEMEX during the third quarter valued at about $95,000. Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of CEMEX by 4.2% during the third quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 150,396 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $978,000 after acquiring an additional 6,046 shares in the last quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC raised its holdings in shares of CEMEX by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC now owns 8,615,365 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,000,000 after acquiring an additional 668,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RWC Asset Management LLP lifted its position in CEMEX by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 3,647,258 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,707,000 after acquiring an additional 502,233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CX. Bank of America lowered CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays lowered shares of CEMEX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of CEMEX from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CEMEX has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.53.

CEMEX Stock Performance

NYSE CX traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.00. 3,746,232 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,276,776. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1 year low of $5.67 and a 1 year high of $9.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.69.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. CEMEX had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 1.82%. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

CEMEX Company Profile

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials and services worldwide. The company offers gray ordinary portland, white portland, oil-well, and blended cement products; mortar; and standard ready-mix, architectural and decorative, rapid-setting, fiber-reinforced, fluid-fill, roller-compacted, self-consolidating, pervious, and antibacterial, and other concrete products.

