Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Has $464,000 Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 616 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 151.8% in the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 76.9% in the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 81.5% during the third quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter.

IJS stock opened at $98.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.20. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $81.81 and a twelve month high of $105.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $98.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.36.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

