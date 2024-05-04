SouthState Corp Increases Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

SouthState Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 376.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 162 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 22,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,142,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 232,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,385,000 after purchasing an additional 5,383 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,768,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,718,000 after purchasing an additional 104,623 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 99,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,849,000 after buying an additional 2,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $212,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG traded up $5.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $338.99. The company had a trading volume of 836,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,046,997. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $246.28 and a 52-week high of $348.88. The stock has a market cap of $116.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $338.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $316.44.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

