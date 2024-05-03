Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) PT Lowered to $135.00 at Mizuho

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by Mizuho from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the online travel company’s stock. Mizuho’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 0.80% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $115.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $156.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Expedia Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.88.

Expedia Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $136.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.83. Expedia Group has a 52-week low of $87.94 and a 52-week high of $160.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The online travel company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 35.79%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Expedia Group will post 9.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 5,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.21, for a total transaction of $702,377.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,492,844.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Expedia Group

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 115.8% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 39,314 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $5,967,000 after purchasing an additional 21,095 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Expedia Group by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 263,351 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $39,974,000 after acquiring an additional 15,759 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its position in Expedia Group by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 355,871 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $54,018,000 after acquiring an additional 43,820 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Expedia Group by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 769,665 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $79,329,000 after acquiring an additional 56,186 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Expedia Group by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 80,577 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $8,305,000 after acquiring an additional 13,797 shares in the last quarter. 90.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

