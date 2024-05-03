Zura Bio Limited (NASDAQ:ZURA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Zura Bio Limited (NASDAQ:ZURA – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.00.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ZURA. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price target (down from $17.00) on shares of Zura Bio in a report on Monday, April 1st. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Zura Bio in a report on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ:ZURA opened at $4.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.95. Zura Bio has a one year low of $2.00 and a one year high of $14.00.

In other Zura Bio news, Director Amit Munshi acquired 159,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.13 per share, with a total value of $499,998.72. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 777,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,433,211.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 170,926 shares of company stock worth $534,998. 15.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZURA. Lynx1 Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Zura Bio during the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Forefront Analytics LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zura Bio during the 3rd quarter valued at $95,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Zura Bio in the 3rd quarter worth $224,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Zura Bio by 14.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 77,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 9,481 shares during the period. Finally, Eisler Capital US LLC bought a new position in Zura Bio during the third quarter valued at about $660,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.14% of the company’s stock.

Zura Bio Limited, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing novel medicines for immune and inflammatory disorders. It develops Tibulizumab, an IgG-scFv bispecific dual-antagonist antibody engineered by the fusion of ixekizumab and tabalumab that neutralizes IL-17A and BAFF, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial development; ZB-168, a monoclonal antibody that binds and neutralizes the IL-7 receptor chain that impact on diseases driven by IL7 and thymic stromal lymphopoietin immune pathways; and Torudokimab, a monoclonal antibody that neutralizes IL33, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial development.

