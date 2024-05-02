Y.D. More Investments Ltd Makes New $98,000 Investment in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 43,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,476,000 after buying an additional 8,555 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 75,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,550,000 after buying an additional 19,931 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 161,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,419,000 after buying an additional 25,955 shares during the period. Opinicus Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the fourth quarter worth about $1,308,000. Finally, Tobam boosted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 87.3% during the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 1,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the period. 96.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

Insider Activity at Alexandria Real Estate Equities

In related news, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.92, for a total transaction of $891,900.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 429,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,080,658.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 7,500 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.92, for a total value of $891,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 429,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,080,658.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter M. Moglia sold 3,200 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.90, for a total value of $393,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 249,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,686,040.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Price Performance

Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock opened at $116.73 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $122.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.59. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a one year low of $90.73 and a one year high of $135.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $20.41 billion, a PE ratio of 109.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.07.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($2.83). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 0.87%. The firm had revenue of $757.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $740.16 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 9.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 474.77%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.