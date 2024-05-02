Research Analysts Set Expectations for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited’s FY2024 Earnings (TSE:AEM)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM – Free Report) (NYSE:AEM) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial increased their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report released on Monday, April 29th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $4.52 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.08. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform Overweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Agnico Eagle Mines’ current full-year earnings is $3.44 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines’ FY2025 earnings at $5.00 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$92.00 to C$105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. National Bankshares cut their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$105.00 to C$104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Veritas Investment Research boosted their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$88.40 to C$118.00 in a report on Friday, April 12th. TD Securities dropped their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines to C$62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Cormark reduced their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$97.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$97.50.

AEM opened at C$88.41 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.32. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 12-month low of C$59.36 and a 12-month high of C$92.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$78.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$71.73. The firm has a market capitalization of C$44.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34, a P/E/G ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 1.07.

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported C$0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.65 by C$0.13. The firm had revenue of C$2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.04 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 29.29%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is 39.74%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

