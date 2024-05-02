FY2024 EPS Estimates for Intact Financial Co. Increased by Cormark (TSE:IFC)

Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC – Free Report) – Research analysts at Cormark raised their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Intact Financial in a report released on Wednesday, May 1st. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $14.71 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $14.53. The consensus estimate for Intact Financial’s current full-year earnings is $14.47 per share.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Desjardins boosted their price objective on Intact Financial from C$235.00 to C$238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Intact Financial from C$225.00 to C$250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Intact Financial from C$256.00 to C$261.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Intact Financial from C$225.00 to C$235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Intact Financial from C$229.00 to C$236.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$240.11.

Intact Financial Price Performance

IFC stock opened at C$228.87 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.90. The company has a market capitalization of C$40.81 billion, a PE ratio of 32.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.54. Intact Financial has a 12-month low of C$188.22 and a 12-month high of C$237.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$223.59 and its 200 day moving average price is C$212.30.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported C$3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$3.44 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$6.53 billion for the quarter. Intact Financial had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 4.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Senior Officer Benoit Morissette sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$226.23, for a total transaction of C$1,583,589.00. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intact Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $1.21 per share. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. This is a boost from Intact Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Intact Financial’s payout ratio is presently 69.24%.

About Intact Financial

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers insurance, such as personal auto which provides coverage from accidents, third party liability, and physical damage; personal property which provides protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damages, other damages, and personal liability; and commercial line and specialty line insurance which provides commercial auto, property, and liability coverages.

