Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Shares Bought by Paradigm Financial Partners LLC

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) by 19.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,641 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NLY. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 7.0% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 10,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $450,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 7.2% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 198,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,733,000 after purchasing an additional 13,281 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in Annaly Capital Management by 15.6% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 78,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, All Season Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 5.6% in the third quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 26,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NLY has been the topic of a number of research reports. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 27th. Finally, Compass Point began coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Annaly Capital Management presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO David L. Finkelstein sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total value of $951,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 662,469 shares in the company, valued at $12,606,785.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Annaly Capital Management Stock Up 1.0 %

Annaly Capital Management stock opened at $18.88 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.63. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.52 and a 52-week high of $21.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.64. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.00 million. Annaly Capital Management had a positive return on equity of 15.13% and a negative net margin of 8.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Annaly Capital Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.77%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently -268.04%.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

Featured Stories

