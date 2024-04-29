Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $36.25 Million Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 628,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,572 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $36,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the third quarter worth $26,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the third quarter valued at $30,000. West Paces Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International stock opened at $65.11 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1 year low of $47.90 and a 1 year high of $70.43. The company has a market cap of $44.37 billion, a PE ratio of 21.21, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.92.

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The company had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is presently 48.21%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on JCI shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Argus downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.50.

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

