Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Shares Bought by Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,303 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 775 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ZM. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 96.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Oak Thistle LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 4,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 92,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,487,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 40,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,822,000 after buying an additional 2,647 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications Stock Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ:ZM opened at $62.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.77. The company has a market cap of $19.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.39 and a beta of -0.07. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.87 and a 52 week high of $75.90.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 9.68%. On average, analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ZM shares. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zoom Video Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Zoom Video Communications news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 21,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total value of $1,322,034.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,978 shares in the company, valued at $119,036.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 2,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.69, for a total transaction of $154,193.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,001 shares in the company, valued at $5,732,163.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 21,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total transaction of $1,322,034.24. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,036.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 93,224 shares of company stock worth $5,872,091 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.28% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

