Marquette Asset Management LLC Has $105,000 Stock Holdings in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)

Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Free Report) by 25.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 186,163 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,785 shares during the quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Nektar Therapeutics were worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKTR. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,835,463 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after acquiring an additional 754,945 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 300.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 229,841 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 172,509 shares in the last quarter. CM Management LLC raised its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 6.7% in the third quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 800,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 73.5% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,626,388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,540,000 after purchasing an additional 3,230,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lynx1 Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $1,052,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NKTR has been the subject of a number of research reports. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 26th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $0.50 to $1.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nektar Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.50.

Nektar Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock remained flat at $1.32 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 559,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,688,850. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.70. Nektar Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.41 and a one year high of $1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $242.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 0.90.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.01). Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 96.80% and a negative net margin of 306.31%. The firm had revenue of $23.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.32) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Nektar Therapeutics will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nektar Therapeutics Profile

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing medicines in the field of immunotherapy in the United States and internationally. The company is developing rezpegaldesleukin, a cytokine Treg stimulant that is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and ulcerative colitis, as well as phase 2b clinical trial to treat atopic dermatitis and psoriasis; and NKTR-255, an IL-15 receptor agonist, which is in phase 1 clinical trial to boost the immune system's natural ability to fight cancer.

