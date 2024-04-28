Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC Reduces Stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,116,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,619 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF comprises about 13.7% of Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC owned about 0.14% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $32,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 301.7% in the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 2,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,786 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter.

DFAC stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,249,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,643,577. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.09. The company has a market cap of $26.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.96. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.75 and a fifty-two week high of $32.01.

About Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

