Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 9,647 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,535,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies during the third quarter valued at $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Keysight Technologies by 145.9% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 268 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the third quarter worth about $44,000. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KEYS. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Keysight Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $184.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Keysight Technologies from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.63.

Keysight Technologies Price Performance

KEYS stock traded up $1.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $148.55. 893,758 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,148,857. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.57 and a 52 week high of $172.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.26, a P/E/G ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 1.05.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 18.14%. Keysight Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Keysight Technologies

In other news, SVP Kailash Narayanan sold 4,300 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.88, for a total value of $657,384.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,457,369.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

