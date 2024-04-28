CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.63-0.65 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.65. CubeSmart also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.590-2.690 EPS.
CubeSmart Trading Down 1.5 %
Shares of NYSE:CUBE traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.76. 1,165,289 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,216,967. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.31. CubeSmart has a 12 month low of $33.17 and a 12 month high of $47.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.64 and a beta of 0.69.
CubeSmart Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is 113.33%.
CubeSmart Company Profile
CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.
