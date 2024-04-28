Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Reduces Stock Holdings in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich decreased its holdings in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 38.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,511 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in IDEX were worth $536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEX. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in IDEX in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in IDEX in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in IDEX by 30.9% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in IDEX by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in IDEX in the third quarter worth $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on IEX shares. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on IDEX from $245.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $215.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price target on shares of IDEX in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on IDEX from $260.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded IDEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.67.

NYSE IEX opened at $220.66 on Friday. IDEX Co. has a one year low of $183.76 and a one year high of $246.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $236.36 and a 200 day moving average of $216.75. The company has a market capitalization of $16.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.03, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 3.37.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.12. IDEX had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 17.89%. The company had revenue of $801.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $807.52 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. IDEX’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that IDEX Co. will post 8.33 EPS for the current year.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

