Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.63.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Alphatec in a research report on Friday, February 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Alphatec from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th.

Alphatec Stock Performance

Shares of ATEC stock opened at $12.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.63 and a 200 day moving average of $13.46. Alphatec has a 52 week low of $8.66 and a 52 week high of $19.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.03 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.54.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The medical technology company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $138.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.90 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.33) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Alphatec will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO John Todd Koning sold 121,601 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.30, for a total value of $1,617,293.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 430,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,730,384.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Alphatec news, Director Quentin S. Blackford acquired 20,000 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.83 per share, for a total transaction of $256,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 572,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,346,522.15. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO John Todd Koning sold 121,601 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.30, for a total value of $1,617,293.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 430,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,730,384.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 285,069 shares of company stock worth $3,971,495. 29.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alphatec

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alphatec by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,025 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc bought a new stake in shares of Alphatec during the 1st quarter valued at about $192,000. Norden Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphatec by 1,012.2% during the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 433,764 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,982,000 after purchasing an additional 394,763 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Alphatec during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,829,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphatec during the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000. 66.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Alphatec

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and sells implants and instruments through third-party suppliers. The company offers Alpha InformatiX product platform, including EOS imaging system that provides full-body imaging; VEA alignment mobile application, which leverages EOS technology to more quickly quantify alignment parameters on a mobile device; SafeOp Neural InformatiX System that automates electromyographic and somatosensory evoked potential monitoring; and Valence, an intra-operative system that integrates navigation and robotics into spine procedures, as well as Sigma Prone TransPsoas (PTP) Access and PTP Patient Positioning Systems.

