Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) Shares Up 10.8% After Dividend Announcement

Shares of Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Free Report) traded up 10.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as $8.63 and last traded at $8.59. 182,525 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 939,968 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.75.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. Playtika’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.73%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PLTK. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Playtika from $11.00 to $8.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Playtika from $14.75 to $11.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Playtika from $10.00 to $7.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. HSBC lowered Playtika from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $14.90 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Playtika from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.30.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 15.60, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.73.

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $637.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $630.26 million. Playtika had a net margin of 7.96% and a negative return on equity of 85.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Playtika Holding Corp. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Playtika by 109.1% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,613 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in Playtika in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Playtika by 772.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,474 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Playtika during the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Commerce Bank bought a new position in shares of Playtika in the fourth quarter worth approximately $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.94% of the company’s stock.

Playtika Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Asia pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and social casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms and direct-to-consumer platforms.

