ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Price Target Cut to $11.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

ZI has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $28.00 to $21.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an underperform rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ZoomInfo Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.00.

ZoomInfo Technologies Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ ZI opened at $12.76 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.84. The company has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.13. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 12 month low of $11.67 and a 12 month high of $30.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.01. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The business had revenue of $316.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 6.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,741,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,356,000 after buying an additional 2,079,385 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 2.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 29,570,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,963,000 after buying an additional 586,623 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 180.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,859,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,303,000 after buying an additional 8,909,420 shares in the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 110.7% during the third quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 9,765,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,156,000 after buying an additional 5,131,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coatue Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $120,619,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

Read More

